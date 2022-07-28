Georgia's head coach Kirby Smart is on the cusp of entering his seventh season as the Bulldog's headman. During his time in Athens, he has done an impeccable job at building a sustainable program, resulting in Smart accumulating a laundry list of accolades to go alongside his name.

In six seasons, Coach Smart has led his team to four division titles, one conference championship, two college football playoff appearances, and most recently, a national title. Smart has also been named the SEC Coach of the Year twice during that time span.

Now heading into the 2022 season, Smart is on the verge of adding on to that list of accomplishments, this time within the program's history.

If Coach Smart is able to lead his team to just seven wins during the upcoming season, it would place him with the most wins in program history within a head coach's first seven seasons. The current leader is Mark Richt, who won 72 games between the years 2001 and 2007.

If the season goes as planned and the Bulldogs are undefeated through their first six games, Kirby Smart would have the opportunity to earn his 73rd career victory against the Vanderbilt Commodores when they visit Athens in week seven of the 2022 season.

Coach Smart has packed a lot of success into six seasons and his rise to fame and glory has come at a rapid pace. However, after recently signing a massive contract extension through the 2031 season and making him one of the highest-paid coaches in all of college football, it's safe to assume that there will be plenty more accolades added to the head coach's already long list before his time at Georgia is all said and done with.

