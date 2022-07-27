Skip to main content

Why did Caleb Downs Choose Alabama?

The state of Georgia's No. 1 player in the class of 2023, Caleb Downs is off to Alabama. So, why?

The University of Georgia has made it a habit of keeping the state's best football players in-state for college. It's been the lifeblood of one of the nation's more prominent football programs, particularly under the hands of head coach Kirby Smart. Sure, they've made a name for themselves on the national scene, but the need to keep premier Peach State products inside the Georgia lines has never been higher. 

So, when the state's No. 1 player Caleb Downs commits to Alabama just 10 days after fellow in-state prospect and legacy Justice Haynes commits to the Tide as well, it's a bit of salt in the wound for Smart and his staff. 

How exactly did NIck Saban and his staff walk into the state of Georgia and leave with the best player? Well, like he always does, with pedigree. 

"Coach Saban, the pedigree they have their and the opportunity to play early with the timing of it, which was a good opportunity." - Downs on why he chose Alabama

The son of an NFL play in Gary Downs and the younger brother to Josh Downs, a NFL prospect at receiver this season at North Carolina, Caleb Downs had one of the more professionally run recruitments in the country. With very little information coming out about where he was ultimately leaning, there was still a bit of uncertainty in the crowd as he made his announcement today, something he says he learned from his brother's process. 

"The way [Josh Downs] did it, he didn't tell me he was committing; he made a video out of nowhere and just committed; that got him a lot of buzz, so that was what I was planning to do."

Downs actually mentioned after the ceremony that he committed before longtime friend Justice Haynes announced, saying that it's been Alabama for a few weeks now, but Georgia and Ohio State made it tough. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"[Georgia] and Ohio State made it extremely tough; coach Smart, coach Muschamp are great people, great mentors. They know exactly what they are doing when developing DBs, so I have no hate against them. I love them as people, my family loves them too, so I have nothing bad to say."

Georgia Football 2023 Commits

  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Raymond Cottrell, WR
  • Bo Hughley, OL
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Gabriel Harris, OLB
  • Joshua Miller, OL
  • CJ Allen, LB
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Peyton Woodring, PK
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Raylen Wilson, LB
  • Troy Bowles, LB
  • Jamaal Jarrett, DL
  • Joenel Aguero, DB
  • Kelton Smith, OL

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

927B4448-E2C4-44A1-97A7-22AAE1107E05
News

JUST IN: Georgia Lands Commitment from Yazeed Haynes

By Harrison Reno2 hours ago
9323B5E1-22A0-4E37-875C-D8F2E076020F
Recruiting

BREAKING: Caleb Downs Makes College Decision

By Brooks Austin3 hours ago
158A88F7-116F-47D7-B38D-D0912A075555
Recruiting

Where Will Caleb Downs Commit?

By Brooks Austin8 hours ago
220111_mlm_fb_natty_32876-X4
News

Georgia Repeats as National Champions If...

By Harrison RenoJul 26, 2022 8:46 AM EDT
AAF6DFFE-B777-429C-80FF-5130122B7A8B
Recruiting

BREAKING: Will Snellings Commits to Georgia

By Brooks AustinJul 25, 2022 8:16 PM EDT
4E56F16F-01AE-44FB-AC18-B26F00A2E03C
News

BREAKING: Yazeed Haynes Decommits from Penn State

By Harrison RenoJul 25, 2022 6:28 PM EDT
USATSI_17950499 (1)
News

CFB Expert Gives Georgia Chance to Repeat Because "Stetson Bennett is a Baller"

By Brooks AustinJul 25, 2022 9:04 AM EDT
7I6A7519-X2
News

Georgia is Picking Back Up Momentum After Missing on Legacy Recruit

By Harrison RenoJul 25, 2022 8:35 AM EDT