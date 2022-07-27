The University of Georgia has made it a habit of keeping the state's best football players in-state for college. It's been the lifeblood of one of the nation's more prominent football programs, particularly under the hands of head coach Kirby Smart. Sure, they've made a name for themselves on the national scene, but the need to keep premier Peach State products inside the Georgia lines has never been higher.

So, when the state's No. 1 player Caleb Downs commits to Alabama just 10 days after fellow in-state prospect and legacy Justice Haynes commits to the Tide as well, it's a bit of salt in the wound for Smart and his staff.

How exactly did NIck Saban and his staff walk into the state of Georgia and leave with the best player? Well, like he always does, with pedigree.

"Coach Saban, the pedigree they have their and the opportunity to play early with the timing of it, which was a good opportunity." - Downs on why he chose Alabama

The son of an NFL play in Gary Downs and the younger brother to Josh Downs, a NFL prospect at receiver this season at North Carolina, Caleb Downs had one of the more professionally run recruitments in the country. With very little information coming out about where he was ultimately leaning, there was still a bit of uncertainty in the crowd as he made his announcement today, something he says he learned from his brother's process.

"The way [Josh Downs] did it, he didn't tell me he was committing; he made a video out of nowhere and just committed; that got him a lot of buzz, so that was what I was planning to do."

Downs actually mentioned after the ceremony that he committed before longtime friend Justice Haynes announced, saying that it's been Alabama for a few weeks now, but Georgia and Ohio State made it tough.

"[Georgia] and Ohio State made it extremely tough; coach Smart, coach Muschamp are great people, great mentors. They know exactly what they are doing when developing DBs, so I have no hate against them. I love them as people, my family loves them too, so I have nothing bad to say."

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Raymond Cottrell, WR

Bo Hughley, OL

Lawson Luckie, TE

Gabriel Harris, OLB

Joshua Miller, OL

CJ Allen, LB

AJ Harris, DB

Justyn Rhett, DB

Peyton Woodring, PK

Daniel Harris, DB

Raylen Wilson, LB

Troy Bowles, LB

Jamaal Jarrett, DL

Joenel Aguero, DB

Kelton Smith, OL

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.