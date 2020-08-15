SI.com
DawgsDaily
Ranking The Opponents in 2020 for Georgia Football

Brooks Austin

Any member of the SEC has a difficult schedule year in and year out. Playing six division games, and two cross-over games during any given year is tough enough considering the strength of the conference. But when you add on top of that two additional cross-over games during the 2020 season, it makes it even more physically daunting. 

A conference only schedule is tough for everyone in Power 5 football. It goes without saying that trading a likely FCS opponent, or non-Power 5 opponents, for a conference opponent is obviously going to increase the level of difficulty, even if those two additional opponents are Mississippi State and Arkansas. 

To run the gauntlet of an All-SEC schedule in the midst of COVID-19, it's not only going to take a team that can handle the spread of COVID the best but a team that is physically prepared for the task at hand because in the words of Richard LeCounte, "these boys hitting hitting." 

So, of the ten conference opponents on the slate for Georgia, how do they rank up in terms of difficulty? 

  1. @ Alabama
  2. Florida
  3. Auburn
  4. @Kentucky
  5. Tennessee
  6. @South Carolina
  7. Mississippi State
  8. @Missouri
  9. Vanderbilt
  10. @Arkansas

Key Matchups

@ Alabama

The matchup in Tuscaloosa just might be the most anticipated game of the 2020 season in the SEC, so when the conference releases the dates for their games, don't' be surprised to see them find a prime time weekend for this game. It was originally scheduled to be Georgia's first conference opponent, with two opportunities prior to the matchup to get warmed up for the Tide. 

The question for Bama is going to be who's playing quarterback. We know they are great defensively, as usual, they have an All-SEC caliber player at each level — LaBryan Ray, Dylan Moses, Patrick Surtain. They have an exceptional wide receiver corps, running back, and offensive line all on paper, but who will be leading the Tide? Is it going to be Mack Jones or Bryce Young? 

Florida

The matchup in Jacksonville has decided the SEC East divisional winner for the last three seasons now, 2020 is likely to be no different. And despite everyone in the national media riding the Gator hype-train, we here at Dawgs Daily aren't exactly buying it just yet. To win in Jacksonville, you've got to be able to run the ball and stop the run, and Florida will struggle with both in 2020. Don't believe me? 

In the last 14 matchups in Jacksonville, the team that's rushed for the most yards has won. Despite Georgia moving to more of a spread system, they will still establish the run, and they will still have one of the best run defenses in the country. 

@Kentucky

It's going to take a great offensive line to handle Georgia for four quarters this fall, and an even better offense to keep the ball away from this new-look Georgia attack. Kentucky has one of the best offensive lines in the conference with 4 of the top 7 returners according to Pro Football Focus. And despite having Joey Gatewood lining up to be the starting quarterback this fall, Kentucky will likely still lean heavily upon the run. Time of possession will be key if they want to hold up against Georgia this fall. 

Auburn is always tough, but they lost so much upfront on both sides of the ball that it's going to be hard for them to perform week in and week out during a season like this. If they do upset Georgia this fall, it's going to be all about Bo Nix. 

