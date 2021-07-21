REACTION: Texas & OU to Join the SEC?

After a report from the Houston Chronicle, it appears that Texas and Oklahoma have reached out to the SEC about potentially joining the conference in the future.

The hottest story in all of College Football was dropped via a report from the Houston Chronicle. They report that the two BIG12 conference powerhouses, the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, have contacted the Southeastern Conference about joining soon.

This obviously means that the SEC could be expanding to a massive sixteen-team conference that would significantly change the pinnacle of College Football.

Over the last year, the SEC has won 8 National Championships across all sports. The SEC has 14 schools and is the home to the defending national champions in CFB, Alabama, along with recent championship wins from LSU and Florida.

It seems the nation of college football is split over the potential addition of an Oklahoma Sooners football team that has won six consecutive BIG12 championships. They've recently dominated the BIG12 over the last decade and a half, winning 12 out of the last 20 conference titles.

The Sooners would give the Southeastern Conference yet another perineal College Football Playoff contender and would likely be a force in a sixteen-team SEC.

While Texas, on the other hand, is historically one of the most profitable brands across all sports, especially College Football. Despite their recent fall in success over the last two decades, there is no doubting that the Longhorns bring in money.

Yet the Longhorns have not won a BIG12 title in football since 2009 when Colt McCoy led the Longhorns under Mack Brown to the BCS title game before McCoy would hurt his shoulder and never return to the game. The 2009 national championship game would be just the beginning of Nick Saban's dynasty over all of College Football.

Since the 37-21 loss to the Tide in the national championship, Texas has gone through four head football coaches and has only once played for a BIG12 title (2018).

The Longhorns would join former in-state rival Texas A&M in the SEC and would likely serve as a rebirth to the rivalry that hasn't been played in a decade.

The addition of these two powerhouse programs would not mean more competition, more success, and more prestige, but it would bring a lot more money to the top conference in College Football.

