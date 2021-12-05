REPORT: Brent Venables Finalizing Deal to Become OU's Head Coach

Multiple reports are surfacing that Brent Venables is finalizing a deal to become Oklahoma's new head coach.

According to reports over the span of the last week, current Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is set to take charge at Oklahoma as the Sooners' new head coach, just a week after the departure of former head coach Lincoln Riley.

Riley left Norman, Oklahoma, for the head coaching job at the University of Southern California after the Trojans fired Clay Helton mid-season. However, there is no questioning that Venables will be set for success this coming season. Riley leaves behind a program that went 54-10 under Riley over the last five years with multiple College Football Playoff appearances.

The first task for the new first-year head coach, Venables, will be to salvage the roster from the number of players that have since entered the transfer portal following the departure of Riley.

According to sources, Mike Gillespie of ABC Columbia is now reporting that the Clemson defensive coordinator met with the team today on his side of the ball and informed the team of his departure as he is taking the head coaching job in Norman.

After years of turning down other head coaching jobs, Venables is taking one of the most high-profile jobs in College Football.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.