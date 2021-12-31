LATEST: Daxton Hill To Play in the Orange Bowl

After the rumors of Michigan's Daxton Hill not featuring in Friday's game versus Georgia it is now being confirmed Hill will play.

Michigan received a massive boost on the biggest of their season to this point just hours before the No. 2 Wolverines kickoff the Orange Bowl versus No. 3 Georgia, a major contributor on the Michigan defense is set to play in Friday evening's game.

With COVID-19 taking much of the spotlight in the last three weeks or so leading up to this week's games due to the recent spread of the newest variant of the virus that sent the world into a global pandemic almost two years ago, Omicron forced many bowl games including the CFP to change their regulations on how to handle the health and safety of the teams and those in attendance.

The unpredictable nature of the virus made it inevitable for rumors to start swirling around about potential players who may not feature in Friday night's action. Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill was one of those players that news broke may not play in the Orange Bowl.

Speculation says that Hill's absence from the festivities in Miami, Florida, this week has not been confirmed. Still, as of Friday, it is being reported that Hill will be playing in the College Football Playoff Semifinal game after all.

Hill's attendance is a welcomed one as the majority of his work is done out of the slot, presenting him with the tough matchup of Georgia freshman tight end Brock Bowers. Teams have yet to find a way to slow down Bowers in the passing game but with the All-Big10 play of Hill, Michigan could be the ones to slow the freshman standout down.

