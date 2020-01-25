Report: Director of Player Personnel Heading to Texas A&M

Per multiple sources, for the second consecutive day, the University of Georgia is losing a member of their football program staff to Texas A & M. Bulldog Maven received a report earlier today that Marshall Malchow, Director of Player Personnel for the Georgia Bulldogs football program, will be heading to Texas A & M alongside former Offensive Coordinator James Coley.

The timing is something to pay attention to here as all of this is happening during a key weekend of official visits for Georgia. The Augusta, Georgia native has done good work for the Dawgs and has been credited with helping UGA build up the roster that they currently have.

Kirby Smart and Marshall Malchow became close during their time at Alabama under Nick Saban. Malchow reportedly worked directly under Smart when he was the Crimson Tide's defensive coordinator. Later on, the then Alabama staffer would go on to hold the title of Director of On-Campus Recruiting at Louisville, Assistant Director of Player Personnel at Boise State, and Director of Player Personnel at Washinton.

When Kirby Smart took over the program at Georgia, Malchow wasn't too far behind. In 2017 Marshall Malchow's work did not go unnoticed as he was named the 2017 FootballScoop Player Personnel Director of the Year presented by AstroTurf.

Details of the agreement between Texas A & M and Malchow are unknown at this time but we can confirm he is taking the same position ion at A & M.

