BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Report: Director of Player Personnel Heading to Texas A&M

Blayne Gilmer

Per multiple sources, for the second consecutive day, the University of Georgia is losing a member of their football program staff to Texas A&M. Bulldog Maven received a report earlier today that Marshall Malchow, Director of Player Personnel for the Georgia Bulldogs football program, will be heading to Texas A&M alongside former Offensive Coordinator James Coley.

The timing is something to pay attention to here as all of this is happening during a key weekend of official visits for Georgia. The Augusta, Georgia native has done good work for the Dawgs and has been credited with helping UGA build up the roster that they currently have.

Kirby Smart and Marshall Malchow became close during their time at Alabama under Nick Saban. Malchow reportedly worked directly under Smart when he was the Crimson Tide's defensive coordinator. Later on, the then Alabama staffer would go on to hold the title of Director of On-Campus Recruiting at Louisville, Assistant Director of Player Personnel at Boise State, and Director of Player Personnel at Washinton.

When Kirby Smart took over the program at Georgia, Malchow wasn't too far behind. In 2017 Marshall Malchow's work did not go unnoticed as he was named the 2017 FootballScoop Player Personnel Director of the Year presented by AstroTurf.

Details of the agreement between Texas A&M and Malchow are unknown at this time but we can confirm he is taking the same position ion at A&M. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

James Coley Parts Ways With Georgia for Texas A&M

The Georgia offensive staff continues to shuffle around as today we learned that James Coley will be parting ways with the Georgia staff.

Brooks Austin

by

UGA61

Preview: Georgia returns home to play Ole Miss

Georgia will take on the Ole Miss Rebels at 5:30 in Stegeman Coliseum. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

Brent Wilson

Georgia 2020 Depth Chart Preview: Offensive Tackles

The Georgia offensive line has lost a combined 115 starts. The depth chart has changed quite a bit. Today, we take a look at the tackles that could be available.

Brooks Austin

Georgia 2020 Recruiting: Bulldogs Dominant in Newest ESPN 300 Rankings

Jalen Carter's talents have been realized in the recruiting industry. The now 5-Star defensive tackle is just one of 16 future Georgia Bulldogs in the latest ESPN 300.

Blayne Gilmer

by

Greensmoke

Georgia Recruiting: 2021 4-Star Tight End Brock Bowers

Momentum seems to be to picking up for the 2021 Georgia recruiting class. Brock Bowers was another high-profile target in town last week.

Blayne Gilmer

Kamar Wilcoxson: 2021 Florida Commit Talks SEC and Visit to Georgia

Kamar Wilcoxson committed to Florida when he was 15 years old. Now, with a recent offer from Georgia and a visit in the rearview, things could change.

Blayne Gilmer

by

Brooks Austin

Zach Evans: The No. 1 Back Struggles to Find a Landing Spot

Many experts believe that Zach Evans is the No. 1 back in the 2020 class. Yet, the unquestioned talent has had difficulty finding a landing spot.

Blayne Gilmer

Georgia Football: Is Kirby Smart Changing His Recruiting Strategy for 2021?

Since taking over as head coach for Georgia, Kirby Smart has had recruiting classes filled with 4 and 5-stars. Is his strategy for 2021 changing?

Brooks Austin

by

mattyj49

Georgia Football: Closing Time for Top Commits in 2020 Recruiting Cycle

As National Signing Day approaches, it's closing time for several of the nations top recruits, including two Georgia commits that will be in Athens this weekend.

Brooks Austin

Ladd McConkey Shares About His Recruitment and Relationship with Georgia

Coming off a whirlwind week in his recruitment, 3-Star Athlete Ladd McConkey gives some insight into his recruitment and his budding relationship with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Blayne Gilmer

by

mattyj49