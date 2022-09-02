It seemed like an inevitability at this point, with a summer full of conference realignment, the creation of the "mega conferences," how and what that means for the sport we love going forward, on top of all of that, "Name Image and Likeness" has many fearful that college athletics are turning into a version of the NBA's free agency with the transfer portal and the "pay-to-play" schemes taking over recruiting.

Even after a meeting in February of this year that said the College Football Playoff would stick with its current four-team format until the end of its television contract with ESPN, many still felt that with the current landscape, expansion of the CFP was a matter of when not if.

Now, according to a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel, the College Football Playoff Board of Managers have decided on a 12-team format during Friday's meeting.

"Sources: The CFP Board of Managers has decided on a 12-team College Football Playoff during today's meeting." - Pete Thamel

No official statement has been issued by the Executive Director of the CFP, Bill Hancock, yet. But it is important to note that these changes to the format will not go into effect until 2026.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.