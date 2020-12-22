Richard LeCounte Named All-SEC First Team by Coaches

Despite missing the final four games of the regular season, safety Richard LeCounte has been named to the All-SEC first team by the conference coaches.

Georgia safety Richard LeCounte entered the 2020 season as a preseason All-SEC first-team member and a consensus All-America choice. Despite missing the final four games of the regular season LeCounte has been named to the All-SEC first team by the SEC coaches.

LeCounte returned for his senior year at Georgia after starting 27 games as a sophomore and junior. In 2019, he had a team-leading four interceptions and three fumble recoveries. In 2020, he was on pace to set a career high in interceptions with three in just five games.

On Halloween night following a 14-3 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats, LeCounte was involved in a motorcycle accident and missed the final four games of the regular season.

LeCounte is expected to miss the Peach Bowl to prepare for the Senior Bowl and NFL Draft, but has not made an official statement.

He had 26 total tackles in five games with three interceptions and a fumble recovery.

LeCounte was awarded the defense's most improved player following the 2019 season and played a pivotal role on a unit that allowed a staggering 12.6 points per game, the fewest at Georgia since 1981.

His early draft grade feedback has varied from the late first round to the middle of the third round. No matter where he ultimately lands in the draft, scouts and NFL personnel evaluators expect him to have a long career in the NFL.

LeCounte with a level of instinct and physicality that will translate to the NFL and he's stacked up a college career to prove it.

