Richard LeCounte Not In Attendance at Senior Bowl

It was initially reported by Jim Nagy, executive director of the Reeses Senior Bowl, that LeCounte would be in attendance and have the opportunity to showcase his talents to NFL scouts and executives. It appears however that LeCounte is not at the event in Mobile, Alabama. We here at Dawgs Daily are under the impression that the reason being, LeCounte is still not 100% from the motorcycle accident he was involved in back on Halloween night following a win over Kentucky.

This is significant to LeCounte for a number of reasons. For one the NFL Combine will be held virtually this spring, meaning that there will be no on-field drills for players to participate in. While LeCounte would not have blown anyone away with his measurables there was a good chance that he would have stood out among the safety group as a versatile playmaker with elite instincts.

That meant that the Senior Bowl was his final opportunity to perform in front of scouts. He will still meet with a number of teams in the process leading up to the draft, but can no longer make a team "fall in love" with his on-field skills.

LeCounte does have an abundance of tape at Georgia, so not participating in the Senior Bowl is not as big of a blow to his evaluation as it would be to other prospects. It is almost a certainty that an organization has like what they have seen on tape from LeCounte and are planning to use a mid-round flyer on him.

For now, Richard won't be able to put pads on again until NFL mini-camps come around this summer. Dawgs Daily on SI.com will keep readers updated as we learn more about Richard's Senior Bowl situation.

