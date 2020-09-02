SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Road To Atlanta: Preview of Alabama

BGilmer18

Georgia vs. Alabama in prime time on CBS.

It doesn't get any better for SEC football fans. Two of the countries most talented and most consistent programs over the last decade or more, the Dawgs and the Tide are scheduled for a titanic bout in Tuscaloosa on October 17th. Many consider this matchup to be a preview of the SEC Championship Game in December of 2020, but rest assured that neither Nick Saban nor Kirby Smart wants to hear any of that 'rat poison'. No, especially for Georgia, this feels like a landmark, statement type game.

Kirby Smart has the deepest and most talented roster he has ever had from top to bottom and if there was ever a year to go into T-Town and come out with a victory over his former boss, it's 2020. Despite the truly remarkable undefeated record of Saban against his former assistants, ultimately it comes down to the players. 

Watch the video above for the full breakdown of Georgia vs. Alabama on the latest edition of Road to Atlanta. Below are a few notes and highlights of what we touched on.

ALABAMA TOP RETURNERS

  • Najee Harris - in 2019: 209 carries, 1224 yards, 13 TD rushing, 27 receptions, 304 yards and 7 TD.
  • Alex Leatherwood - All-American Offensive Tackle, likely a top 10 draft pick in 2021.
  • Jaylen Waddle & Devonta Smith at receiver. Waddle is likely a first-round pick as well and scored 4 TD in the Iron Bowl last year alone. Smith is a consistent threat for the Tide.

INJURY QUESTIONS & CONCERNS

Dylan Moses, Josh McMillon, and Labryan Ray are all talented defenders coming off of injuries. Do they return to form? Is the Alabama linebacker core better than it was a year ago? Also, redshirt freshmen Trey Sanders is returning from a foot injury, will he provide Tide with needed depth at running back behind Najee Harris, or will Brian Robinson Jr. maintain his role as the number 2?

QUARTERBACKS

Both teams have to answer the question of who the quarterback will be. Georgia's decision is a little more defined as of now with JT Daniels not being fully cleared. However, if week four rolls around and the Tide has a lead, if Daniels is healthy would Kirby Smart insert the transfer from USC to see what he has?

Alabama's QB position is an outright battle. Mac Jones is doing everything he can to hold off immensely talented true freshman Bryce Young. Young has more upside, Jones has the program and system experience. We expect to see both before this game is over.

PREDICTIONS

Brooks Austin: Alabama 34 - Georgia 27

Blayne Gilmer: Georgia 24 - Alabama 21

For the buy and sell segment and explanation of our predictions, check out the full episode of Road to Atlanta above.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

CBS Expert Says Most Overrated SEC Team is Georgia

CBS Expert, Barrett Sallee says that the most overrated SEC school headed into the 2020 football season is the Georgia Bulldogs.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Film Room: See why Nakobe Dean is the next Roquan Smith

In today's Georgia film room, we take a look at Nakobe Dean and why he reminds us so much of Roquan Smith. Expect a massive year two from Dean in 2020.

Brooks Austin

Georgia vs Alabama Game Time Set

The highly anticipated Georgia vs Alabama game now has a time set for when they will kickoff in Tuscaloosa.

Chris Allen

by

cfd0417

More Georgia football kickoff times set

The kickoff times of several SEC games were announced on Tuesday. Georgia football learned the start times of four of its games.

Kyle Funderburk

Georgia DB, Mark Webb Discusses His Leadership Role

Webb was awarded the Charley Trippi Award last season, given to the player that displays the most versatility throughout the season. He's a leader in 2020.

Brooks Austin

"We are united here. We are brothers—those type of issues affect all of us."

Jermaine Johnson looks to make a lasting impact at Georgia this fall in his final season before hopefully heading off into the NFL.

Brooks Austin

Newest Georgia 2021 WR Target, Jackson Meeks Is Peaking At The Right Time

Jackson Meeks is the latest 2021 wide receiver to be offered by Georgia. The Phenix City, Alabama native has overcome a torn ACL and is doing big things.

BGilmer18

Live Updates On Targets for Class of 2022 for Georgia Football

It's September 1st, which means the class of 2022 can begin to field phone calls from college coaches. Today, we update the targets that have received contact.

Brooks Austin

Georgia's Owen Condon Talks Through UGAs Offense

Fresh off a big week of practice that left him starting in Saturday's scrimmage, Owen Condon addressed the media on Monday.

Brooks Austin

What We Expect to Learn From Week 3 of Fall Camp for Georgia Football

As we head into the third week of Georgia's preseason fall camp, here are some things we should expect to learn more about.

Brooks Austin