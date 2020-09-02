Road To Atlanta: Preview of Alabama

Georgia vs. Alabama in prime time on CBS.

It doesn't get any better for SEC football fans. Two of the countries most talented and most consistent programs over the last decade or more, the Dawgs and the Tide are scheduled for a titanic bout in Tuscaloosa on October 17th. Many consider this matchup to be a preview of the SEC Championship Game in December of 2020, but rest assured that neither Nick Saban nor Kirby Smart wants to hear any of that 'rat poison'. No, especially for Georgia, this feels like a landmark, statement type game.

Kirby Smart has the deepest and most talented roster he has ever had from top to bottom and if there was ever a year to go into T-Town and come out with a victory over his former boss, it's 2020. Despite the truly remarkable undefeated record of Saban against his former assistants, ultimately it comes down to the players.

Watch the video above for the full breakdown of Georgia vs. Alabama on the latest edition of Road to Atlanta. Below are a few notes and highlights of what we touched on.

ALABAMA TOP RETURNERS

Najee Harris - in 2019: 209 carries, 1224 yards, 13 TD rushing, 27 receptions, 304 yards and 7 TD.

Alex Leatherwood - All-American Offensive Tackle, likely a top 10 draft pick in 2021.

Jaylen Waddle & Devonta Smith at receiver. Waddle is likely a first-round pick as well and scored 4 TD in the Iron Bowl last year alone. Smith is a consistent threat for the Tide.

INJURY QUESTIONS & CONCERNS

Dylan Moses, Josh McMillon, and Labryan Ray are all talented defenders coming off of injuries. Do they return to form? Is the Alabama linebacker core better than it was a year ago? Also, redshirt freshmen Trey Sanders is returning from a foot injury, will he provide Tide with needed depth at running back behind Najee Harris, or will Brian Robinson Jr. maintain his role as the number 2?

QUARTERBACKS

Both teams have to answer the question of who the quarterback will be. Georgia's decision is a little more defined as of now with JT Daniels not being fully cleared. However, if week four rolls around and the Tide has a lead, if Daniels is healthy would Kirby Smart insert the transfer from USC to see what he has?

Alabama's QB position is an outright battle. Mac Jones is doing everything he can to hold off immensely talented true freshman Bryce Young. Young has more upside, Jones has the program and system experience. We expect to see both before this game is over.

PREDICTIONS

Brooks Austin: Alabama 34 - Georgia 27

Blayne Gilmer: Georgia 24 - Alabama 21

For the buy and sell segment and explanation of our predictions, check out the full episode of Road to Atlanta above.

