Rodrigo Blankenship Signs with Cardinals

Former Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship has signed with the Arizona Cardinals practice squad. He was waived by the Indianapolis Colts earlier this season after missing a game-winning field goal in overtime.

The Cardinals starting kicker Matt Prater has been dealing with a hip injury this season, and if Prater can't go for the team's Thursday night game against New Orleans, Blankenship will take over the kicking duties.

Blankenship entered his third year in the league this season. In those three seasons, he was 52/55 on extra point attempts and 45/54 on regular field goal attempts, compiling an 83.3 field goal percentage. In 2020, Blankenship made the All-Rookie team while also leading the league in points scored that season with 139.

The former Bulldog started out his college career as a walk-on but would eventually be awarded a scholarship. Blankenship quickly became a fan favorite in Athens. In college, Blankenship went his entire career without missing an extra point, made 82.5 percent of field goals, and was responsible for 440 career points while at Georgia.

One of his most memorable moments as a Bulldog came during the 2017 college football playoffs against Oklahoma when Blankenship nailed a 55-yard field goal to send the game into halftime and the Bulldogs then trailed by 14 points. That kick flipped all of the momentum back into Georgia's favor and helped them go on to win and compete for a national title.

If Blankenship gets the nod for tonight's game, it would be a huge opportunity for him to impress NFL teams and get his name back into the market so that he can continue his career as a professional kicker.

