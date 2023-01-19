Roquan Smith has been awarded the Butkus Award after yet another dominant NFL season. The Butkus Award is an award given to the top linebacker in highschool, college, and professional sports for that year. Smith is now just the 4th player in history to win the award as a college athlete, as well as a professional athlete.

Smith first won the award in 2017 after a historic season with the Georgia Bulldogs where he led the team with 137 total tackles and recorded 6.5 sacks in what would lead to the program's 1st playoff birth . His stellar junior season led him to being selected 8th overall by Chicago in the 2018 NFL Draft. Smith would play for the Bears for 4 seasons before contract negotiations led him to being traded to Baltimore halfway through the 2022 season.

In just 10 games with the Ravens, Smith accounted for 94 total tackles and led the Baltimore defense to an eventual playoff birth before being eliminated in the wildcard round. He recently signed a $100 million contract with the Ravens that will secure him through the 2027 season.

