Sahvir Wheeler Five Assists From Breaking School Single-Season Record

With Tuesday's triple-double, Sahvir Wheeler is five assists from breaking Pertha Robinson's school record for assists in a season.

The single-season record is currently held by Pertha Robinson, who registered 169 assists during the 1994-95 season. Robinson shattered the previous mark of 152 assists set by Donald Hartry in the 1985-86 season. Wheeler was actually tied with Hartry entering Tuesday's game against LSU.

What's most impressive is that Robinson needed 27 games to record his 169 assists. Georgia has only played 23 so far this year and Wheeler has 165 assists.

Wheeler is also on track to break Rashad Wright's school record for assists in a career. Wright recorded 493 assists across his four years in Athens. The closest player in Georgia's record book is Sundiata Gaines who finished his Georgia career with 476 assists.

Through 54 games, Wheeler has 304 assists, placing him at No. 16 in Georgia's record book. He's also just the 16th player in school history with 300 career assists. Wheeler is by far the fastest player to reach 300 assists. No other Bulldog reached that mark before the end of their sophomore year.

With just 21 assists, Wheeler will pass Shandon Anderson for No. 15 on the career assists list. With 31 assists, he'll pass Willie Anderson.

Those totals are easily obtainable for Wheeler this season. Georgia still has one regular-season game, the SEC Tournament, and the NIT Tournament ahead of it. Wheeler is averaging 7.17 assists per game. By the way, if that average holds it will be a Georgia season record.

Wheeler is coming off a legendary performance against LSU. He recorded the first triple-double in school history, scoring 14 points, making 13 assists, and grabbing 11 rebounds. His effort led the Bulldogs a 91-78 upset victory over the Tigers who entered the game tied at No. 2 in the SEC standings.

With the season Wheeler has had, there's no doubt he'll break the record in Georgia's next game. The Bulldogs host South Carolina this Saturday.