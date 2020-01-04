BulldogMaven
Scott Fountain Set to Take Special Teams Job At Arkansas

Brooks Austin

Scott Fountain has bounced around quite a bit in the last three seasons. In 2017 he was brought on to be a special teams analyst at the University of Georgia, then spent January through February in Starkville as the special teams coordinator at Mississippi State before returning to Athens in the fall of 2018.

Now, after spending two full seasons as the Bulldogs special teams coach, reports are he's taking the same position with former Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman up at Arkansas. 

Foutain is now the second assistant to have been plucked from the Georgia football coaching staff this season, and like Pittman, Fountain was an excellent recruiter. 

We don't exactly know who could replace Fountain as the special teams coordinator, but what we do know is that it opens up a coaching position on the Georgia staff. 

There are two scenarios present: Georgia could potentially promote someone in house to take over for Fountain then go out and bring on an offensive analyst or they could find another special teams guy. 

Either way, what we do know is that Kirby Smart is not into making changes for change's sake. James Coley is likely to remain as the offensive coordinator, but that doesn't mean that Smart won't bring in some help, especially with the recent development with Fountain. 

