SEC Title Betting Odds Released, Bama Favorite Yet Again

Heading into the 2022 season, it's the Alabama Crimson Tide that is the favorite to win the conference, yet again, having won the conference 7 out of the last 11 seasons.

Caesars Sportsbook has SEC championship odds for the upcoming season, and despite the fact that it's the University of Georgia that's defending a national title in 2022, it's the Alabama Crimson Tide that is defending the conference, having beaten the Bulldogs 41 to 24 in Atlanta.

Alabama: -140

Georgia: +120

Texas A&M: +1600

Ole Miss: +3000

LSU: +4000

Kentucky: +4000

Arkansas: +5000

Tennessee: +5000

Florida: +5000

Auburn: +10000

South Carolina: +10000

Mississippi State: +10000

Missouri: +50000

Vanderbilt:+100000

Alabama at -140, is just a slight favorite considering outside of Georgia, Vegas is giving very little chance to anyone else to even win the conference, and for good reason. Georgia has won the SEC East four out of the last five years and given the landscape of the SEC show very few signs of releasing the reins on the division, though Florida and Tennessee are reshaping things quickly and Kentucky gives a perennial fight it seems. Until there is consistency among the rest of the East, betters and bookmakers alike will continue to favor what seems to be yet another inevitable showdown between the Tide and Georgia. 

