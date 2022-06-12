SEC Title Betting Odds Released, Bama Favorite Yet Again
Caesars Sportsbook has SEC championship odds for the upcoming season, and despite the fact that it's the University of Georgia that's defending a national title in 2022, it's the Alabama Crimson Tide that is defending the conference, having beaten the Bulldogs 41 to 24 in Atlanta.
Heading into the 2022 season, it's the Alabama Crimson Tide that is the favorite to win the conference, yet again, having won the conference 7 out of the last 11 seasons.
Alabama: -140
Georgia: +120
Texas A&M: +1600
Ole Miss: +3000
LSU: +4000
Kentucky: +4000
Arkansas: +5000
Tennessee: +5000
Florida: +5000
Auburn: +10000
South Carolina: +10000
Mississippi State: +10000
Missouri: +50000
Vanderbilt:+100000
Alabama at -140, is just a slight favorite considering outside of Georgia, Vegas is giving very little chance to anyone else to even win the conference, and for good reason. Georgia has won the SEC East four out of the last five years and given the landscape of the SEC show very few signs of releasing the reins on the division, though Florida and Tennessee are reshaping things quickly and Kentucky gives a perennial fight it seems. Until there is consistency among the rest of the East, betters and bookmakers alike will continue to favor what seems to be yet another inevitable showdown between the Tide and Georgia.
You Might Also Like:
- Kendall Milton's Time to Shine has Finally Arrived
- SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Weighs in on NIL Debate
- Nolan Smith Set to Have a Big 2022 Season
Join the community
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.
Read More