NFL Draft Analyst Gawks At Level of Talent on Georgia

Both Georgia and Alabama are known for recruiting some of the best players in the nation year and year out, and this year the SEC Championship game is filled with a historical number of NFL prospects.

In order to build a dynasty as Alabama has over the years, it is necessary to land prestigious high school talent every single year. Both Georgia and Alabama over the years have been familiar faces in the top three recruiting class rankings, and as a result of that, there is a record number of potential NFL prospects in today's SEC Championship game.

Todd McShay is one of the biggest names in the market when it comes to NFL draft analysts and according to him, the Bulldogs are setting records in regards to the talent that they possess on their team.

Everyone knew that Georgia's defense was filled with elite talent, but when a guy like Todd McShay is saying they have the most NFL talent on a single unit that he has ever seen, it really puts it into perspective. The Georgia defense has been the backbone of this year's Georgia's team and they will need to continue that against Alabama to help lead the Bulldogs to a victory.

It is one thing for a defense to have a handful of guys that are strong candidates for becoming an NFL draft pick, but for nearly an entire starting defense to have prospects all across the board is a bit terrifying and remarkable to think about. Now teams know what it takes to build a defense that only allows on average 6.9 points per game for an entire season. Have an entire lineup full of prospects.

Georgia's defense has 11 of the 31 prospects on defense which means there are 21 other names to go around with Alabama having a good portion of them as well. Everyone was already expecting the SEC Championship game to be a matchup between two insanely talented teams, but now the number of talent has been put into perspective. Needless to say, this game could be one for the ages.

