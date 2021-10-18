    • October 18, 2021
    WATCH: SEC Shorts Laugh at Georgia Fans and Hope... Again

    Famously known for their short skits that relate to all things SEC, the folks over at SEC Shorts have taken a shot at Georgia Football yet again.
    Famously known for their short skits that relate to all things SEC, the folks over at SEC Shorts to a great job of covering the news and storylines in a light and humorous manner.

    Partners Joshua Snead and Robert Clay have "Making videos about the craziness that is football down South" for over five years now. Their first video on their channel was back in September of 2014 with a skit about Alabama fan's dilemma of Blake Sims or Jacob Coker.

    Flash forward to today, and one of their best skits yet revolves around Georgia fans and the idea of hope. 

    The group is back with another spin on Georgia and the idea of hope as they are the No. 1 team in the country. 

    Here's the latest episode, with a nice little shot at Tennessee on the way. 

    Georgia's Balance Offensive Approach Sets Up Another Top-25 Victory

    UGA Vs Kentucky: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

