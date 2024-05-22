SEC Win Totals Released - Georgia and Texas On Top
The 2024 SEC Win totals have been released by FanDuel. Find out where each SEC team is projected to finish.
The 2024 college football season will be here before you know it and we have the inaugural 12-team playoff this season. Eleven teams from the Power4 will make the playoff, with one automatic bid being given to the highest-ranked non-power4 football team.
FanDuel has released their win totals for all of the members in the SEC.
SEC Win Total Courtesy of FanDuel.com
- Alabama - 9.5 wins
- Arkansas - 4.5 wins
- Auburn - 7.5 wins
- Florida - 4.5 wins
- Georgia - 10.5 wins
- Kentucky - 6.5 wins
- LSU - 9.5 wins
- Miss State - 4.5 wins
- Missouri - 9.5 wins
- Oklahoma - 7.5 wins
- Ole Miss - 9.5 wins
- South Carolina - 5.5 wins
- Tennessee - 9.5 wins
- Texas - 10.5 wins
- TAMU - 8.5 wins
- Vanderbilt - 2.5 wins
Vegas win totals seem to view the SEC in a similar light that the rankings and preseason talk does. Georgia and Texas are atop the conference with their win total being set at 10.5 wins, with Alabama, Ole Miss, LSU, Missouri, and Tennessee all at 9.5 wins. Georgia has three road games this fall against Texas, Alabama, and Ole Miss that could railroad a bet on the over on wins pretty quickly this fall. However, early signs indicate the Bulldogs will be favored to win every game this season.
