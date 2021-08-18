Smart Confirms Injuries to Key Players

Kirby Smart issued a statement to the media regarding two injuries suffered in camp.

Following the news of both Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith sustaining foot injuries during practice and both requiring surgery that is expected to make their availability for Clemson unlikely.

"Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith sustained foot injuries during practice this week," Smart said in his statement sent out to the UGA press.

"They are both undergoing treatment and have an excellent prognosis. Their status is day to day."

Georgia has already had their fair share of problems this fall camp. With Scott Cochran and Arik Gilbert both away from the team dealing with personal issues, and Warren Ericson having a broken hand, they've experienced their fair share of hurdles already this preseason.

Now, sources have indicated there's been some piling on when it comes to the injury front.

According to sources, Tykee Smith and Darnell Washington have both undergone surgery to repair minor fractures in their foot.

The loss of Washington and Smith will see Georgia have to turn to the next men up at each position. Luckily for Todd Monken and the Georgia offense, they have John Fitzpatrick and Brock Bowers ready to pick up the load at tight end.

While for Dan Lanning, the defensive coordinator will be dealing with thin depth at the STAR position following the loss of Smith. Smith transferred to Athens this summer from West Virginia and was seen as an impact player at STAR.

