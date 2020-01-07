BulldogMaven
Solomon Kindley Declares for 2020 NFL Draft

Brooks Austin

Georgia's already seen two starting offensive linemen enter their names into the 2020 NFL Draft, and today they have their third as Solomon Kindley declared on his Instagram page. 

Saying:

"To start, thank you God for everything. Coming to UGA from Raines High SChool has been far more than I could ever imagine. Over the past four years, I've created bonds that will last a lifetime. Bulldog Nation thank you for accepting me and always being there when I needed you. I'm forever grateful for all your support. "

This decision from Kindley may come as a shock to some considering all the buzz surrounding the other offensive linemen at Georgia but after entering Georgia as just a three-star recruit, Kindley started for the better part of three years. 

Solomon Kindley was the only offensive linemen to start a game this season that wasn't a four or five-star recruit. Which goes to show you the development that took place during his time on campus. To go from a three-star to a potential draft pick after just three seasons at Georgia is quite impressive. 

He will likely be a midround pick, as most offensive guards are, but he should have a productive career in the NFL. 

He may not be the last Junior to forgo his Senior season at Georgia either, as we are still waiting on the decision of Jake Fromm. We will keep you updated. 

