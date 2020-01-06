Jake Fromm NFL Draft Decision Update

849 days. That's how long it's been since Jake Fromm took over the starting quarterback duties for the University of Georgia. Since that September day in South Bend, Indiana the Bulldogs are (36-6), they've played in three SEC Championship games, a historic Rose Bowl, and a National Championship.

Needless to say, if Jake Fromm were to declare for the NFL Draft, it's been a good ride. Though, all signs point to the three-year starter returning to Athens next season.

Here's the latest update on Fromm's NFL Draft Decision:

What we know:

With spring semester classes beginning tomorrow at the University of Georgia, an announcement could come as early as today, and though some have speculated that Tua's decision will affect Fromm's we don't believe that to be the case.

Tua is highly considered to be a first-round draft selection, and though Fromm entered the 2019 season with a similar draft projection, his stock has slipped significantly according to NFL Mock Drafts and scouts that SI's Bulldog Maven has discussed this with. So, if Tua is out of the draft perhaps it bumps up Fromm's stock a bit but it's not going to make him suddenly a first-rounder. However, there is one outlier. Influential draft analyst for ESPN Todd McShay is extremely high on Fromm and has him pegged as a late first-rounder.

We also know that despite Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence highlighting the 2021 class, the 2020 class is far more competitive at the position. Burrow, Herbert, Tua, Eason, and even Jordan Love have all received higher grades than Fromm at this point.

Unfinished Business

Another thing we know about Jake Fromm is that he's wins driven, not financially driven. What means the most to him is using his platform to directly impact the lives of those around him, followed closely by being the absolute best at what he's doing.

And Jake Fromm would be the first to tell you that the 2019 season was not his best. Coach Smart has been on the record about how close and similar he and Fromm are, we just don't believe at this point the QB is willing to walk away from this team for a 3rd round selection.

We expect an announcement sooner rather than later, and we expect #11 to be back in the Red & Black.

