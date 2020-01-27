BulldogMaven
Solomon Kindley Getting Some Love Headed Into 2020 NFL Draft

Brooks Austin

Most in the Georgia fan base were probably surprised to hear that Solomon Kindley would forgo his final season in Athens to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft. Though a three-year contributor and two-year starter, Kindley was discussed far less than his offensive tackle counterparts. 

Just a 3-star recruit out of high school, Solomon Kindley was the only offensive linemen to start for Georgia this season that wasn't at least a 4-star prospect, and after redshirting his freshman season in Athens, has received some high praise for his performance over the past three seasons as a Bulldog. 

He's Mel Kiper's 4th ranked offensive guard headed into the combine. For comparison, the 4th interior offensive linemen off the board last season was Michael Deiter from Wisconsin who was the 15th pick in the 3rd round. This may not sound glamorous, but the position is rarely valued as a first-round positional value. 

Unless you are of the Zack Martin, Quenton Nelson, or Chris Lindstrom variety you are rarely a first-round pick, though oftentimes 3rd rounders are asked to play early and often. 

As for the mock drafts, Kindley's seen his name as thrown into the first-round conversation a couple of times already. Draftsite.com has the Ravens selecting Kindley in the first round which is a pick that would fit their scheme. Kindley is known for his road grading ability in the run game. 

USA Today's DraftWire has Kindley being picked up in the first round by the Packers. 

USATSI_13732274
Isaiah Wilson, Solomon Kindley, and Andrew Thomas

On second thought, the decision to enter the NFL Draft and the subsequent admiration that Kindley has received really shouldn't have been that surprising. Kindley was a preseason All-American in 2019 according to ESPN and Pro Football Focus rated him as the highest-ranked pass-blocking guard in the SEC in 2019. 

There's been a lot of questions from rival fan bases about whether or not Kirby Smart has been able to develop the copious amount of talent that he has had on roster since his arrival in Athens. Well, Solomon Kindley would be exhibit A in my mind for development. 

The nation's 1,806th ranked player in the 2016 class according to 247sports.com, and a likely top 100 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. 

