Staggering Stat Shows Recipe for Success vs Alabama

There's a staggering statistic regarding Georgia's offensive performance from their SECCG loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide that shows the recipe for success vs Alabama.

Georgia has seen some struggles offensively against Alabama over the last two seasons. Quarterback Stetson Bennett has thrown five interceptions in those two contests.

It's been up and down at the quarterback position and offensive as a whole. They opened against Bama, scoring ten points on the first three possessions before stalling until Ladd McConkey's touchdown with just over 2 minutes left in the first half. Then, Stetson Bennett proceeded to through two interceptions, one of which going for a touchdown the other way.

Though, more so than just the stretches of questionable quarterback, a staggering statistic jumped off the page of notes when evaluating the offenses' performance from December 4th.

Stetson Bennett on First Down Passing Attempts: 17/21, 201 yards, 2 TDs, 1INT.

Stetson Bennett on every other passing attempt: 12/28. 131 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.

So, the key appears to be, throw on run downs and run on throwing downs. However, it's not that simple. The key to any good offense is a level of unpredictability. The moment Georgia's offense has become one dimensional over the last two seasons under offensive coordinator Todd Monken — whether it be because they are down and have to throw or a team has eliminated the run game — that is the moment Georgia's offense goes stagnant.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.