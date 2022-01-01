Through All The Noise Bennett Delivered

This week, Stetson Bennett did not hold back in front of the media when talking about the mass amounts of criticism that he faced in the weeks leading up to Georgia's College Football Playoff Semifinal matchup versus Michigan. Fans left Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 4th, 2021, with a lot left to be desired after Alabama toppled Georgia again 41-24, claiming another SEC Championship.

'My job is to go out every single day, build chemistry with these guys, watch film enough to be prepared for when the game comes, and that's the only thing I'm worried about. You can't put any value on people who really have no clue what they're talking about talking."

Bennett threw for a career-high 340 yards along with three passing touchdowns. Still, it was the two costly interceptions that once again drew ire from the fanbase as many questioned if Bennett was better than previous starter JT Daniels.

The former scout team quarterback back when Georgia last appeared in the championship game, Bennett famously held the role of emulating the opponent's quarterback, including Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield and Alabama's Jalen Hurts. Just five years later, Stetson Bennett led Georgia back to the national championship game.

The often-criticized part of Bennett's game is his arm strength or the perceived "lack of arm strength." However, Georgia relied upon Bennett and his arm early and often as the one nicknamed the "Mailman" threw for 310 yards, three touchdowns. Bennett started out with nine straight completions before finishing with 20 completions out of his 30 attempts.

Bennett delivered an emphatic statement of a performance as Georgia is one step away from completing its goal of winning a national championship.

