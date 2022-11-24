Skip to main content

Stetson Bennett Takes Early Lead In Public Heisman Vote

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has broken out to an early lead in the Heisman trophy public voting.

The University of Georgia in the No. 1 ranked football team in America with a Heisman candidate at the helm of a dominant unit. Sound familiar? It should. This time a year ago, beloved nose tackle and an eventual first-round draft pick, Jordan Davis was in the working for the Heisman. And though he didn't get an official invite to New York for the Heisman ceremony, there was a moment when Jordan Davis had the pull of the fan vote. 

Now, Stetson Bennett is in the lead for the Heisman race, via the public fan vote. Though the fan vote only counts for 1 of the 929 total ballots. 

Right now, Bennett has 3,011 passing yards on the season which already ranks as the ninth most in a season by a Georgia quarterback. That puts him just 882 yards away from breaking the all-time record for passing yards in a season that is currently held by Aaron Murray who posted 3,893 in 2012. 

Stetson Bennett came to the University of Georgia as an afterthought. A player that was never envisioned as someone who would really ever see the field, much less become the team's starting quarterback. Now as his sixth collegiate season begins to wind down, he is on the verge of finishing with a compilation of accolades and one of the greatest to ever do it in program history. 

