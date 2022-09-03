ESPN College Gameday aired a segment in which Marty Smith sat down with the Georgia quarterback, Stetson Bennett, to discuss what has changed for him since winning a national championship and why he came back.

Smith started the conversation off by asking Bennett what being the clear-cut starter for his team has done for him this season. "Spring, fall camp, being the guy in the huddle, being the number one guy. It helps with leadership and help with conversations between me and the guys," said Bennett, "I got a sweet gig and I'm excited to see what we can do this year."

This is the first time in Bennett's collegiate career in which he has been the starting quarterback during an offseason and has had the opportunity to consistently get reps with the starting group at practice. Something that could be a major payoff for the former walk-on this season.

Smith then asked Bennett why he made the decision to come back to Georgia considering that most people in his shoes would not have made the decision to return for another season. Bennett replied, "I think there is a little bit of stubbornness. I think more so than anything. Just a little dash of stupidity. Right? A little he wasn't big enough, he wasn't fast enough that somebody forgot to tell him. I guess somebody forgot to tell me."

Despite helping bring a national championship home to the city of Athens for the first time in over 40 years, Bennett's abilities still remain to be questioned by many in the college football world. Now heading into his third straight season with the Bulldogs, he remains at the top of the depth chart and is prepared to help try and lead his team back to the promised land.

