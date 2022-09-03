Skip to main content

Stetson Bennett Talks Life Post National Championship on College Gameday

ESPN College Gameday aired a segment on Georgia quarterback, Bennett, to discuss what has changed for him since bringing home a national championship.

ESPN College Gameday aired a segment in which Marty Smith sat down with the Georgia quarterback, Stetson Bennett, to discuss what has changed for him since winning a national championship and why he came back. 

Smith started the conversation off by asking Bennett what being the clear-cut starter for his team has done for him this season. "Spring, fall camp, being the guy in the huddle, being the number one guy. It helps with leadership and help with conversations between me and the guys," said Bennett, "I got a sweet gig and I'm excited to see what we can do this year."

This is the first time in Bennett's collegiate career in which he has been the starting quarterback during an offseason and has had the opportunity to consistently get reps with the starting group at practice. Something that could be a major payoff for the former walk-on this season. 

Smith then asked Bennett why he made the decision to come back to Georgia considering that most people in his shoes would not have made the decision to return for another season. Bennett replied, "I think there is a little bit of stubbornness. I think more so than anything. Just a little dash of stupidity. Right? A little he wasn't big enough, he wasn't fast enough that somebody forgot to tell him. I guess somebody forgot to tell me."

Despite helping bring a national championship home to the city of Athens for the first time in over 40 years, Bennett's abilities still remain to be questioned by many in the college football world. Now heading into his third straight season with the Bulldogs, he remains at the top of the depth chart and is prepared to help try and lead his team back to the promised land. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

3783E02A-8A10-439F-BA16-2B13A13F4E45
News

Get Up; It's Gameday! Everything You Need to Know

By Harrison Reno
2495AE96-FCE2-4C2B-9EA9-073A5593468A
News

WATCH: Georgia Releases Game Trailer for the Season Opener

By Harrison Reno
USATSI_18115203
News

REPORT: The CFP Will Expand to a 12-team Format

By Harrison Reno
3BCB150A-9104-47B4-B6E2-54DAC94CE3BC
News

GAMEPLAN: The Keys to Victory for Georgia

By Brooks Austin
56A9228B-751D-4CD8-A266-CE753D75528F
News

Score Prediction: Georgia to Handle Oregon in Atlanta

By SI Staff
USATSI_18965158
News

ICYMI: JT Daniels Helps Kickoff CFB Season in Style

By Harrison Reno
63E2C144-A2C6-4905-A2F8-CBE73F0A6912
News

Stetson Bennett vs Bo Nix: A Look At the Numbers

By Jonathan Williams
20220416_RRD_GDAY_3896-Edit-Edit-X2
News

SI Submits 2022 College Football Playoff Picks

By Jonathan Williams