Stetson Bennett to Get Start at QB

Just hours before Georgia takes on the UAB Blazers in their home opener for the 2021 season, there was still no definitive answer as to who will start at quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs. But now, as the Georgia offense takes the field for warm-ups, we have the answer.

Stetson Bennett has been seen working with the starting unit in warmups for Georgia at quarterback after the revelation of JT Daniels trying to overcome an oblique issue. Daniel was extremely limited in practice Monday and Tuesday, with Carson Beck getting most of the first-team reps at quarterback.

This news came just a day after head coach Kirby Smart told reporters that Carson Beck was this football team's No. 2 quarterback. He earned the role throughout the offseason and had been named JT Daniels's backup for the 2021 season.

Multiple sources told SI Dawgs Daily that Beck was getting the reps at quarterback throughout the week, leading us to believe that the redshirt freshmen would be the starter for Georgia against UAB.

In just the last few hours, reports began to surface that not only was JT Daniels pushing to play in this football game but that it was actually Stetson Bennett that was going to get the start on Saturday afternoon. Now those reports have been confirmed that Bennett will be the one trotting out at quarterback.

