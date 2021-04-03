STOCK UP: Bulldogs Who Impressed in Scrimmage

Multiple Bulldogs earned themselves more playing time Saturday in the first of three scrimmages.

Georgia football wrapped up its first scrimmage of the spring Saturday, meaning that the coaching staff got to evaluate players in live-action scenarios. Nothing replaces game competition and these three scrimmages for the Bulldogs are the most important tests of the offseason.

Here are the players that earned themselves playing time on Saturday.

Lovasea Carroll, CB

The surprise of the day was freshman Lovasea Carroll. Carroll initially signed with the Bulldogs as a running back but due to necessity was moved to cornerback.

The adjustment has been natural for him and he was the best freshman on the field at times during the scrimmage portion of Saturday. He had a near pick-six and looked like a true corner. He could carve out a role with the second team this fall and could find a role on special teams.

Carson Beck, QB

The first battle of many for the second quarterback spot was Saturday and Beck made a resounding opening statement. The ball jumped off his hands and he progressed through his reads quickly.

There is a good feeling surrounding the redshirt freshman, who didn’t make many waves as a true freshman. It appears he has adjusted his mindset and is ready to compete for the backup job.

Tate Ratledge, OG

Ratledge entered the program as a tackle but kicked inside to play guard. He has a big frame at 6-6 and 315 lbs. and has all the tools necessary to start at guard this year.

He has improved a lot from his first year in the program and in the scrimmage rotated with the first team. It will be an uphill battle for Ratledge, who will have to contend with fellow guards Jamaree Salyer and Justin Shaffer for playing time.

Justin Robinson, WR

After wide receiver George Pickens went down for the year with an ACL tear, many have assumed that Robinson would fill the void that Pickens left. In his opportunities Saturday, Robinson dazzled, validating the hype surrounding his name.

It sounds as if the Bulldogs schemed him up and down the field, throwing deep shots to let him go up and outmuscle the corner for the catch. Quarterback JT Daniels will have to find a bail-out receiver with Pickens down and it appears that Robinson could be up to the task.

