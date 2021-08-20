Stockton vs Starks: Dawg Commits Set for Friday Night Face Off

Class of 2022 commits Gunner Stockton and Malaki Starks will be facing off tonight in Jefferson, Georgia.

A year ago, on national television, Georgia Football commit Brock Vandagriff and then South Carolina commit Gunner Stockton faced off in one of the most highly anticipated high school matchups of the 2020 season.

A year later, Brock Vandagriff is on campus in Athens, and Gunner Stockton is no longer a Gamecock commit, but rather the offensive leader of this 2022 recruiting class for Georgia.

And Friday night in Jefferson, Georgia he's taking on the defensive leader in this 2022 class in Malaki Starks.

Starks will be playing quarterback as well as his defensive duties for the Jefferson Dragons tonight.

Starks and the Jefferson Dragons lost in the 4A state championship game, and they are on the hunt for revenge, with Rabun County looking to avenge a loss to Jefferson from a year ago.

Jefferson rushed for 373 yards on their way to a 28 to 14 victory over Stockton and Rabun county.

The most glaring statistic in last year's contest was Rabun County throwing for just 126 yards in the contest. Stockton was controlled by a defense for one of the few times in his career a year ago, so he's certainly looking to bounce back with a great performance Friday night in the rematch.

How to Listen

The game will be broadcast on 102.9FM and online at accesswdun.com

