Sugar Bowl Practice Notes: Intensity and Competition for Georgia Bulldogs

Brooks Austin

Headed into this week there was a level of concern that the Georgia Bulldogs could have a repeat performance of last year's 21-17 loss to the Texas Longhorns. Though, the environment around practice proves otherwise. 

Intensity and competition are the two words that popped into my mind as I watched George Pickens try to hurdle a defender in a "meaningless" bowl practice. 

Kirby Smart was on the loudspeaker (like always) coaching up every single guy he laid his eyes on (like always). There isn't a change in the tone in his voice or the passion within his words. If anything he's coaching harder than ever. 

Sure, Smart and his squad are going to be down several key players against a Baylor squad that is fully healthy and without any of its players sitting out, but that hasn't stopped them from approaching the Sugar Bowl like they do everything else. 

"It's another opportunity to get better." It's an approach that Smart has taken pride in instilling at the Georgia program. Whether it's a July conditioning session or a Sugar Bowl practice, attack the day. ATD. 

IMG_2991

Positional notes: 

Offensive Line: 

Warren Ericson will get the start at right guard alongside Jamaree Salyer at right tackle. Cade Mays will be trusted to replace first-rounder, Andrew Thomas. Clay Webb has worked with the two's for the majority of the season and has made the trip to New Orleans. Xavier Truss will get some right at tackle as well. 

Defensive Back: 

With J.R. Reed being out for Wednesday's Sugar Bowl we assumed Lewis Cine would be the likely replacement. Though, today during practice Ameer Speed was seen working with Richard LeCounte in the first group. It could have been just the day's rotation, but still, something to keep an eye out for. 

