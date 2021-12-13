LATEST: UGA to Get into the Tank Sweepstakes

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. We address the latest rumors and speculation regarding the uber-talented back.

The NCAA Transfer Portal was enacted in college football in October of 2018. Back then, players could enter the portal, field potential offers and spots for them to transfer, sit out a year, then play at their new school.

Well, since the NCAA has put the one-time transfer rule in place — allowing players to gain immediate eligibility upon their first transfer — the portal has erupted. Programs like the University of Georgia are constantly searching the portal wires and saving spots for impact players.

Auburn running back, and former Peach State product, Tank Bigsby is one of those players.

Bigbsy has rushed for 1837 yards in two seasons at Auburn, crossing the 1,000-yard mark this season for the Tigers, and officially entered his name into the transfer portal Sunday evening according to reports.

Which has begged the question for Georgia fans, will they pursue Bigbsy? And is Georgia his next home?

Passive at The Party

Like many young men that grew up playing football in the state of Georgia, Bigsby had aspirations of one day potentially playing for the Bulldogs. The only issue? Georgia seemed to be an inactive participant in his recruitment during high school. They offered early, in April of 2017 following Bigsby's freshman season at Callaway High School in Hogansville, Georgia.

Though Georgia seemed to have their eyes set on different players. Running back Kendall Milton was the shining young star out of Clovis, California that Georgia and running backs coach Dell McGee spent most of their time recruiting. They then went on to add Daijun Edwards to the 2020 signing class as well.

The Time is Now

Georgia chose to spend their resources and time elsewhere in 2020, but now, heading into an offseason before the 2022 season that sees them likely losing both Zamir White and James Cook — their two leading rushers from this season — one could imagine the time is now to pursue a talent like Bigsby.

Needless to say, the interest is mutual.

Attrition

The question many Georgia fans are likely asking upon the reading of this article is whether or not the potential addition of Bigsby could cost you another talented running back in the room. The reality of the situation most college football programs are in is that there's going to be natural attrition on the roster moving forward.

In and out. Coming and going. That's the reality of college football moving forward.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.