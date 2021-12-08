EXPERT: Georgia Needs “Elite QB to Get Over the Hump”

if Georgia is going to get over the hump, they will need him to perform in an elite fashion the next time, they need elite quarterback play.

Georgia is headed to their second college football playoff under Kirby Smart. Though despite being ranked No. 1 from the first week of the CFP rankings until their disappointing loss to Alabama, many believe there are some changes that need to be made if Georgia is indeed going to earn a chance for a potential rematch with Alabama.

Quarterback play has been the primary discussion point of this Georgia Football team since essentially the third week of the season when Stetson Bennett earned the opportunity to replace JT Daniels at home against UAB. Since then, Bennett has starter 10 of 11 games and brought Georgia to this point in the season.

And though he's not the lone source of criticism following the 41 to 24 loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship game, if Georgia is going to get over the hump, they will need him to perform in an elite fashion the next time he's asked to throw it 48 times in one contest.

Former Heisman Trophy winner, now ESPN analyst Tim Tebow agreed with that sentiment:

"I think it’s going to take a special performance, it will take elite playmakers, or elite quarterback play to get [Georgia] over the hump" - Tim Tebow

Some around the Georgia program have speculated that potentially a quarterback change is in order with JT Daniels potentially replacing Stetson Bennett during the playoffs. Nonetheless, the poitn remains, if Georgia is going to win a national title, they need special quarterback play.

Whether that's with Daniels or Bennett, someone will need to step up.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.