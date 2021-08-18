JUST IN: Monty Rice Carted Off Field with Injury

ESPN's Turron Davenport reported Wednesday afternoon that former Georgia Bulldog linebacker now turned Tennessee Titan Monty Rice left the Titan's joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday.

Monty Rice just went down after defending a pass across the middle. Rice got up and was helped off the field.

As of now, there isn't any confirmation on what injury the former Bulldog is dealing with. This extends the Titans injury list through training camp as they are already dealing with injuries to Ben Jones, Julio Jones, and Nate Davis.

The Titans selected Monty Rice in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft and has since shown flashes of what made him special throughout his time in Athens, wearing the red and black.

In his senior season with the Dawgs in 2020, the Huntsville, Alabama native finished as one of five finalists for the Butkus Award, an award given out to the nation's top linebacker, an award that was won by former Bulldog Roquan Smith in 2017.

Despite dealing with a nagging lower-body injury throughout last season, the senior inside linebacker finished third on the team in tackles and was voted to the All-SEC First-Team after finishing in the second team in 2019.

