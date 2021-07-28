BREAKING: Texas A&M to Vote Yes for Texas and Oklahoma Joining the SEC

Texas A&M's board of regents has notified their president Katherine Banks to vote yes to the potential additions.

Votes are soon to be tallied within the SEC as to whether or not both Oklahoma and Texas will be added into the Southeastern Conference as early as June 1st, 2025.

Texas A&M was expected to be the lone hold up in the matter, with the SEC needing at least 11 of the 14 current members to votes yes on the pending additions.

This all but confirms that beginning in 2025, Texas and Oklahoma will be joining the conference.

The Southeastern Conference released a statement as well on Tuesday morning:

The University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas, two esteemed academic institutions with storied athletics programs, today submitted formal requestions for invitations to become members of the Southeastern Conference in 2025.

While the SEC has not proactively sought new members, we will pursue significant change when there is a clear consensus among our members that such actions will further enrich the experiences of our student-athletes and lead to greater academic and athletic achievement across our campuses. The Presidents and Chancellors of the SEC, in their capacity as the conference's Chief Executive Officers, will consider these requests in the near future. Per the Bylaws of the SEC, a vote of at least three-fourths of the SEC's 14 members is required to extend an invitation for membership."

