UPDATE: Texas and OU's Big 12 Departure Could Start Next Week

The news of Texas and Oklahoma leaving the BIG12 sent shockwaves throughout College Football. Now there has been a new development in the expected departure.

According to a report by Orangebloods, the University of Texas, they believe that both Big12 powerhouses will be ready to announce the beginning of their departure from the BIG12 conference.

Anwar Richardson and Geoff Ketchum said:

A high-level university official informed Orangebloods the expectation is that Texas and Oklahoma would inform the Big 12 as early as next week that both schools intend to decline on extending the existing set of media rights. The contract expires in 2025.

With rumors swirling Wednesday evening that the BIG12 rivals could join the Southeastern Conference after a report from the Houston Chronicle stated that both schools reached out to the SEC to discuss a potential move to the SEC.

The addition of the two BIG12 schools would take the SEC to 16 teams and form a super-conference that would solidify the Southeastern Conference as the best in College Football for years to come.

With the television and media rights currently in place with the BIG12 not expiring until 2025, a potential move would not occur until those contracts are up, which begs the question of how the SEC will realign its conference? And how will the BIG12 recover from the loss of its two most profitable programs?

Another question that popped up throughout the news cycle Wednesday was what would a move to the SEC mean for the Longhorn Network (LHN), Texas's own television network owned by ESPN? Orangebloods reported that LHN would come to an end if they were to move to the SEC as the SEC already has the SEC Network.

With no move being made until 2025 it is unlikely we will have anything set in stone about the realignment of the SEC once these two programs join, but it is believed that the agreement to a move into the Southeastern Conference is pretty far down the road to becoming official in the coming weeks and months ahead.

