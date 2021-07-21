REPORT: Could Texas and Oklahoma Be Coming to the SEC?

Sports Illustrated home
Could Texas and Oklahoma Be Joining the SEC?

Texas and Oklahoma have inquired about joining the SEC and an announcement about a possible expansion to 16 teams could come soon.
The Southeastern Conference is the pinnacle of collegiate sports. In the last calendar year, eight of the 14 member schools have hoisted a national title. Whether it's baseball, women's softball, or especially football, there's no doubt the SEC holds the top spot. 

It just means more. 

It means more attention, it means better players, and it certainly means more money. And for those reasons, there are several programs that would love to make their way into the conference. According to reports, Texas and Oklahoma have both reached out to the SEC with an interest in turning the nation's premier conference into a conference of 16. 

An announcement about a possible expansion to 16 teams could come "within a couple of weeks," according to a report Wednesday in the Houston Chronicle.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was asked about the potential for Texas and Oklahoma to join the SEC and his answer was simply, "No comment." 

