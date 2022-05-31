Skip to main content

The Forgotten Man: Tykee Smith

As Tykee Smith returns from injury, could he be the answer at safety?

A top addition to Georgia's roster via the transfer portal, Tykee Smith, will yet again look to establish himself as a starter on Georgia's defense in 2022. Smith joined the Bulldogs last summer after transferring from West Virginia. He earned the title of being an All-American, with the Mountaineers playing a similar position to what Georgia calls "STAR." 

A foot injury suffered during fall camp ruled the former Mountaineer out of the season's first five games, in which many projected him as the starter at STAR for Georgia. Unfortunately, the setbacks wouldn't end with the foot injury for the junior defensive back, as just a week following his return to the field versus Auburn, Smith tore his ACL, ruling him out for the rest of the campaign. 

Despite missing the majority of last season, Smith is still expected to play a major role in Georgia's defense. After losing eight starters from last year's unit, the Bulldogs look to reload quickly. 

With former starting safety Lewis Cine now off to the NFL after being selected in the first round by the Minnesota Vikings, the window of opportunity looks to be at safety in 2022 for Tykee Smith. Sources indicated to Dawgs Daily during the spring that Tykee Smith was spending time walking through at the safety position, not STAR, for most of the spring.

After originally being brought to Athens to help out at STAR, a position where Georgia was thin last spring with only Latavious Brini boasting experience at the position, Georgia wanted more experience and competition, which made the former Mountaineer more than qualified after playing a similar role with former Georgia defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae while the pairing was in Morgantown together. 

The Bulldogs return starting safety Christopher Smith along with former walk-on Dan Jackson. Jackson recorded four starts for Georgia in 2021. He finished with 40 tackles and two memorable plays last season, the first being the blocked punt against Arkansas, which Zamir White recovered in the endzone. In the National Championship Game, Jackson took a big hit on the game-clinching pick-six by Kelee Ringo. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With three experienced safeties, Georgia will be flexible with its usage of Tykee Smith. Both Smiths can play the STAR position, which currently sees William Poole as the projected starter after his standout performances in the playoffs, yet as far as injuries go, it never hurts to have more depth. 

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

2022SECBaseballGame1_Georgia_Alabama_3163-L
News

JUST IN: Georgia Learns Their Fate in NCAA Regional

By Cole Wilcox20 hours ago
186A75A2-9930-474A-840B-66135B28D574
News

Could Georgia Land No. 1 JUCO WR?

By Brooks Austin22 hours ago
i-mtv937s-X5
News

WATCH: Former Bulldogs Turned Eagles Breakdown Each Other's Game

By Harrison RenoMay 29, 2022
USATSI_7590769
News

Georgia Adds Former Player to the Coaching Staff

By Harrison RenoMay 29, 2022
F37A4158-X4
News

Latest Moves Show Georgia is Contending in All Aspects Right Now

By Harrison RenoMay 28, 2022
5A07AE8C-4B26-40C9-B897-EE070B6A5055
Recruiting

Georgia Big Board: EDGE Rankings Show Extremely Deep Class

By Brooks AustinMay 27, 2022
220111_AJW_FB_NCG_04304-X2
News

Three Reasons Why Kirby Smart Will Be The Highest Paid Coach in CFP

By Brooks AustinMay 26, 2022
220416_AJW_FB_GDAY_1595-L
News

Just In: Kirby Smart to Receive "Long Term" Extension

By Brooks AustinMay 26, 2022