A top addition to Georgia's roster via the transfer portal, Tykee Smith, will yet again look to establish himself as a starter on Georgia's defense in 2022. Smith joined the Bulldogs last summer after transferring from West Virginia. He earned the title of being an All-American, with the Mountaineers playing a similar position to what Georgia calls "STAR."

A foot injury suffered during fall camp ruled the former Mountaineer out of the season's first five games, in which many projected him as the starter at STAR for Georgia. Unfortunately, the setbacks wouldn't end with the foot injury for the junior defensive back, as just a week following his return to the field versus Auburn, Smith tore his ACL, ruling him out for the rest of the campaign.

Despite missing the majority of last season, Smith is still expected to play a major role in Georgia's defense. After losing eight starters from last year's unit, the Bulldogs look to reload quickly.

With former starting safety Lewis Cine now off to the NFL after being selected in the first round by the Minnesota Vikings, the window of opportunity looks to be at safety in 2022 for Tykee Smith. Sources indicated to Dawgs Daily during the spring that Tykee Smith was spending time walking through at the safety position, not STAR, for most of the spring.

After originally being brought to Athens to help out at STAR, a position where Georgia was thin last spring with only Latavious Brini boasting experience at the position, Georgia wanted more experience and competition, which made the former Mountaineer more than qualified after playing a similar role with former Georgia defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae while the pairing was in Morgantown together.

The Bulldogs return starting safety Christopher Smith along with former walk-on Dan Jackson. Jackson recorded four starts for Georgia in 2021. He finished with 40 tackles and two memorable plays last season, the first being the blocked punt against Arkansas, which Zamir White recovered in the endzone. In the National Championship Game, Jackson took a big hit on the game-clinching pick-six by Kelee Ringo.

With three experienced safeties, Georgia will be flexible with its usage of Tykee Smith. Both Smiths can play the STAR position, which currently sees William Poole as the projected starter after his standout performances in the playoffs, yet as far as injuries go, it never hurts to have more depth.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.