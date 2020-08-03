DawgsDaily
Three Questions on Offense Headed into 2020 Season for Georgia Football

Brooks Austin

Georgia enters the 2020 football season preseason ranked fifth on the Associated Press Poll after a (12-2) season capped off with a 26 to 14 victory over the Baylor Bears in the Sugar Bowl. 

Like most non-playoff bowl games, we got a pretty good glimpse at what Georgia will look like this fall, at least on the defensive side of the football. As for the offense, there have been ample changes this offseason. 

A new coordinator, a new offensive line coach, a loss of four starters, a second-round running back gone, and two new transfer quarterbacks thrown into the mix. To say there are questions headed into the season is a bit of an understatement. 

Offensive Line Continuity

From left to right our sources have indicated the starting group one week through walkthroughs have been as follows: Jamaree Salyer, Justin Shaeffer, Trey Hill, Ben Cleveland, and Warren McClendon.

They are as talented as any group in the SEC. It's not going to be a question about the ability of the group as a whole, it's going to be about getting this group enough reps under live fire to hold up in an All-SEC schedule. There's not going to be tune-up games this season for these guys to work things out, it's going to be baptism by fire. 

An offensive line unit is different than any other position group, apart from the defensive line to some extent because they work in unison to accomplish a common goal. Combination blocks, pass sets, and understanding the man next to you's strengths and weaknesses are something that can only be accomplished with time, time that is limited. 

No. 2 Wide Reciever On the Outside

Demetris Robertson, Dominick Blaylock, and Jermaine Burton are going to hold down the slot receiver positions this fall as well as any combination of inside threats in the conference. The primary question is who's going to man the opposite outside receiver spot along with George Pickens?

Matt Landers received plenty of opportunities last fall to make a name for himself. Tommy Bush is a name that Georgia fans should be on the lookout for considering the measurables that he possesses. At 6'5, 195 pounds, Bush has legitimate 4.4 speed and is coming into his own as a redshirt sophomore. 

The name to look out for here is obviously the true freshman, Marcus Rosemy who we've compared to George Pickens here on Dawgs Daily. It's our expectation that by week 3 of the season he will be heavily in the mix on the outside. 

Implementation of Monken's System

It's complex, it's in-depth, and it's a legitimate professional system. Todd Monken's offense isn't the standard spread system that you typically see in the college ranks these days. It's taken time for players to get comfortable with even the terminology of the offense, let alone the reps themselves. Certainly losing an opportunity for spring practice set the staff back a bit, but our sources have indicated that Monken and his staff have done an extremely good job considering the circumstances. 

We here at Dawgs Daily aren't as concerned about the quarterback play for Georgia this fall. If Newman struggles, which we don't have any reason to believe he will, there's a guy by the name of JT Daniels that is on par with just about any quarterback in the SEC. It's just going to be about getting these signal-callers enough reps leading up to Week 1 of the season.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

