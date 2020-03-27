Todd Gurley Says He Did Not See Release Coming From LA Rams

For many Georgia fans, the news that former Bulldog great Todd Gurley would be returning home to play for the Atlanta Falcons was more than exciting. Especially after the Falcons had originally passed up on him in the 2015 NFL Draft.

As great as this news is for Dawgs and Falcons fans all over, it came as a shock to the three-time Pro Bowler when he was being cut by the Rams. This came just two years after a four year, $60-million extension, making him the highest-paid running back in the NFL at the time. The extension kicked in just one day before LA let him know he was cut from the team.

“I didn’t see it coming,” Gurley said, “but obviously I’ve seen the process over the years, so I understand the business and I understand how it goes.” - Gurley on Chris Long's Podcast "Green Light"

At the end of the 2018-2019 season, it was apparent that Gurley was not getting the reps he once was, splitting carries with CJ Anderson throughout the entire postseason. It was discovered during that postseason run that ended in a Super Bowl Loss, he was dealing with an arthritic knee injury that was impacting his running ability.

Even in his least productive season to date, the 2019 season marking his first season with less than 1200 all-purpose yards, he still had an above-average year. It was a new career low in rushing attempts at 223 for the former Georgia running back, but he still managed to average 3.8 YPC running for 857 yards and 14 total touchdowns.

In regards to this past season, “I try not to press the issue about nothing… just sit back and do my job,” Gurley said, “like it’s not my job to tell who to give me the ball, so if it happens it happens. I’m not going to b*tch about anything. I’m just going to keep quiet and do my part. But when I get the ball, you know I’m going to do good with it for the most part, especially when stuff is going good.”

He continued, “But I don’t know what happened, man. All I know is I’m with the Falcons.”

As for the Falcons, Gurley comes to town on an incredibly team-friendly deal as well, signing the 25-year-old to a one-year $6 million deal. Based on Gurlye's Twitter posts, he seems to be excited about being with the team, posting an official announcement video on his page.

If his knee goes through the proper healing process this off-season, it could be a major win for both Todd Gurley and the Falcons who now have a potential starting Offense consisting of former first-rounders at all 11 positions.

