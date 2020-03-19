The Rams have released star running back Todd Gurley, the team announced Thursday.

The move was made before $10.5 million becomes fully guaranteed on his contract. Gurley signed a four-year, $60 million contract extension with Los Angeles in July 2018.

On Wednesday, NFL Network's Michael Silver reported the Rams were willing to trade Gurley this offseason to offload his salary, and if they didn't find a trading partner, the team could release him.

The Georgia product was an All-Pro in 2017 and 2018, but his production dropped last season. Gurley tallied a career-low 1,064 yards from scrimmage in 2019, though he did score 14 touchdowns.

The Rams finished third in the NFC West in 2019 at 9–7.