Todd Gurley Signs with Atlanta Falcons

Brooks Austin

For the better part of five years, former Georgia running back, Todd Gurley was the bell cow and superstar for the St. Louis and then Los Angeles Rams. Yesterday, the Rams released the former 10th overall draft pick.

According to reports, the Falcons are set to add former Georgia running back Todd Gurley to the running game on a one-year contract according to Jordan Schultz.

As we reported yesterday Todd Gurley was cut from the LA Rams due to his contract and growing concerns revolving his knee. 

For years Georgia fans have wondered if the Atlanta Falcons have stayed away from Georgia Bulldogs, certainly in the draft, now they have Todd Gurley on the way. 

The Falcons are in "win now" mode as the stars on their team like Matt Ryan and Julio Jones are slowly beginning to show signs of aging. That window for a championship opportunity is starting to close. 

The signing of Todd Gurley comes just a week after the Falcons release Devonta Freeman, obviously, they still need a feature back and Gurley will likely assume that role along with a healthy Ito Smith. Gurley will have a chance to bounce back in a new setting.

The one-year deal places Todd Gurley in a boom or bust situation with a chance to re-enter himself into the discussion as a top back in the NFL. He's coming off the worst year of his career last season in Los Angeles. 

