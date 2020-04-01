Toumani Camara Appears in First Round of 2021 NBA Mock Draft

Toumani Camara committed to Georgia back in October of 2018. Camara was the first commitment of what would end up being Georgia's most impressive class in the modern recruiting era.

Camara, a native of Belgium, entered the recruiting scene as an unrated prospect, but after moving to the U.S. in 2017 his exposure hit a high point. 25 scholarship offers later, Camara topped off as the 103rd ranked recruit in the 2019 class.

A former member of Belgium's 2016 U16 FIBA team, Camara showed a huge amount of potential in his freshman campaign. He appeared in all of the Bulldogs 32 games and started in the final 23 matchups.

Now, Toumani Camara is receiving hype towards being a possible first-round selection in 2021 NBA Draft. NBADraft.net has Camara projected to go 30th overall to the Bucks in their most recent mock draft.

Averaging 24 minutes per game, Camara scored 6.6 PPG on 49.4% shooting, as well as 4.3 RPG.

With 56% of the point production now leaving the team with Anthony Edwards setting up to possibly go No. 1 overall in this year's NBA Draft, and with that number jumping to 75% depending on the decision of Rayshaun Hammonds, the Bulldogs will need more options. With Camara's athletic capabilities and power down low, he could very well be a huge contributor to the offense next season.

In fact, Camara solidified his case to be a scorer by reaching double-digits 7 times in the second half of the season. If he can sharpen up his outside shot and handle the ball better along the baseline, he could become a problem for teams next season.

Forward, Toumani Camara

What Camara is most known for is his post defense and charge-taking abilities. Camara plays bigger than his 6'8 220-pound frame, which is an attribute that will help him in the long run.

If Toumani Camara expands his potential next season, there's a great chance we see him head to the NBA for the 2021 draft.

