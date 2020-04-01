BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Toumani Camara Appears in First Round of 2021 NBA Mock Draft

Brent Wilson

Toumani Camara committed to Georgia back in October of 2018. Camara was the first commitment of what would end up being Georgia's most impressive class in the modern recruiting era.

Camara, a native of Belgium, entered the recruiting scene as an unrated prospect, but after moving to the U.S. in 2017 his exposure hit a high point. 25 scholarship offers later, Camara topped off as the 103rd ranked recruit in the 2019 class.

A former member of Belgium's 2016 U16 FIBA team, Camara showed a huge amount of potential in his freshman campaign. He appeared in all of the Bulldogs 32 games and started in the final 23 matchups. 

Now, Toumani Camara is receiving hype towards being a possible first-round selection in 2021 NBA Draft. NBADraft.net has Camara projected to go 30th overall to the Bucks in their most recent mock draft.

Averaging 24 minutes per game, Camara scored 6.6 PPG on 49.4% shooting, as well as 4.3 RPG. 

With 56% of the point production now leaving the team with Anthony Edwards setting up to possibly go No. 1 overall in this year's NBA Draft, and with that number jumping to 75% depending on the decision of Rayshaun Hammonds, the Bulldogs will need more options. With Camara's athletic capabilities and power down low, he could very well be a huge contributor to the offense next season.

In fact, Camara solidified his case to be a scorer by reaching double-digits 7 times in the second half of the season. If he can sharpen up his outside shot and handle the ball better along the baseline, he could become a problem for teams next season.

USATSI_13870390
Forward, Toumani Camara 

What Camara is most known for is his post defense and charge-taking abilities. Camara plays bigger than his 6'8 220-pound frame, which is an attribute that will help him in the long run.

If Toumani Camara expands his potential next season, there's a great chance we see him head to the NBA for the 2021 draft.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Graduate Transfer Dimencio Vaughn places Georgia Basketball in Final 3

Graduate Transfer Dimencio Vaughn from Rider College has placed Georgia Basketball in his final three. Find out what he could bring to Athens.

Brent Wilson

Madden, Facetime, and Virtual Tours: College Recruiting Amidst Coronavirus

College football recruiting has been drastically impacted by the coronavirus How Madden, facetime, and virtual tours have played during this time.

Brooks Austin

Micah Morris Has Named Final Five Schools, includes Georgia Bulldogs

4-star tackle Micah Morris has announced his final five schools that will get a shot to land him. He includes the home state Georgia Bulldogs in the mix.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Basketball: Joe Scott Expected to Become Head Coach At Air Force

Bulldog staffer Joe Scott is expected to become the next head basketball coach at Air Force. He returns to Air Force for the second time.

Brent Wilson

Georgia Football: Three Bulldogs in Todd McShay's Two Round NFL Mock Draft

Todd McShay has released his latest two-round NFL mock draft and he has three former Georgia Bulldogs going in the first 64 selections.

Brooks Austin

Eli Wolf Talks NFL Draft Preparation And His Time as a Georgia Bulldog

Eli Wolf quickly became a vital part of the Georgia offense in 2019. Wolf joined the Bulldog Maven to discuss the Draft and his time at UGA.

BGilmer18

Georgia Football: Inside Linebacker Depth Chart Review

Of all the position groups at Georgia, few are settled and known like the inside linebackers room. Today, we take a look at what the depth will look like this fall.

Brooks Austin

by

Bostonfan1967

NCAA Grants Extra Year of Eligibility For All Spring Sports

Amid the coronavirus outbreak the NCAA will now allow all Division 1 spring sports athletes an additional year of eligibility according to reports.

Brooks Austin

D'Andre Swift Jumps to No. 21 On SI.com's NFL Draft Big Board

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift is climbing up boards as the NFL Draft approaches. Check out the latest scouting report from SI.com

BGilmer18

Carson Beck - The Mindset Of A Quarterback at Georgia

Carson Beck is working hard with 6 Points Owner and QB trainer Denny Thompson to become a champion and an all-time great at Georgia.

BGilmer18