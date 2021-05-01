Tre'McKitty Has His NFL Home

Tre' McKitty has found his NFL home. The graduate transfer tight end will be on his way to Los Angels with the 97th pick of the NFL Draft

Tre' McKitty came to Athens via Graduate Transfer from Florida State. He's an athletic tight end, with a decent sized 6'4" 246 pounds. He has a good catch radius, and is a willing blocker in the run game.

McKitty suffered a knee injury during the offseason leading up to the 2020 season however, which sidelined him for much of the season. Once he was on the field he flashed several times, catching 6 passes for 108 total yards.

McKitty decided to opt out to focus on his health for the Peach Bowl with Cincinatti.

Tre' McKitty was plagued by a lot of bad luck during his time in college, but he has the potential to be a major target on the next level. He has the frame, speed and athleticism, and with some coaching, he can become an absolute steal for the 2021 NFL Draft.

