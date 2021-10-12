Tre'Quon Fegans Decommits From Miami, Where UGA Stands

    • October 12, 2021
    Tre'Quon Fegans Decommits From Miami

    Corner Tre'Quon Fegans de-committed from Miami on Monday and has officially re-opened his recruitment.
    Corner Tre'Quon Fegans re-opened his recruitment on Monday after backing off his pledge to Miami.

    Fegans posted a statement to his Twitter account announcing the news and underscoring that his recruitment is open to any school.

    Georgia was high on Fegans over the summer and felt like they had a real chance at landing a commitment from him. He instead pledged his services to the Hurricanes, and the two sides began to communicate less frequently.

    At the moment, it feels like Georgia will be moving in another direction at the position, but they may re-insert themselves into Fegans' recruitment. They were a serious player and were heavily considered in his final decision.

    He immediately becomes one of the best available corners around the country. Fegans has the prototypical frame for a corner at 6-2 and 180 lbs. and also has impressive arm length.

    Fegans' length allows him to get his hands on a receiver before their route develops, allowing him to disrupt a receiver's flow before the play has even started. He doesn't have elite long-speed, but it isn't a question mark by any means.

    He has impressive short-area quickness and plays very physically in spurts. Here is what SI All-American had to say about the senior corner.

    "A big cornerback well known in recruiting circles for several years, Fegans has backed up the hype at just about every turn. Though a bit more finesse than others on this list, it doesn't dampen the uncommitted Alabamian's play-making ability on offense or defense, with extreme body control and a smooth approach. He can hold his own in the boundary against a bigger target, play the football at the high point and most importantly turn you over. Whether via interception, forcing a fumble or initiating a tip drill, Fegans has a knack for making the big play. As his wiry frame fills out in college, his game will round out regardless of where he lines up. The combination of length, cover skill and sheer play-making ability make Fegans a hybrid on our board."

    Underrated Recruits Lead the Way to Victory Again

    Georgia Overcomes Early Auburn Surge

