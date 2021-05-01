Trey Hill Lands with the Bengals

Georgia Bulldogs home
Trey Hill Lands with the Cincinnati Bengals

Former Georgia Center has a new team with the Cincinnati Bengals.
A 2 year starter at center at Georgia, Trey hill has the keys to success lined up ahead of him, and Cincinnati Bengals agreed, taking Hill in the sixth round.

Trey Hill came to the University of Georgia by way of Houston County High School in Georgia, and was a part of the 2018 Army All-America Bowl. He was a 4 star prospect, ranked as the #3 guard nationally. 

He won the Offensive Most Improved Player award in 2019, and was named to the watch list of the Rimington Award (an award for the top center in the country) both in 2019 and 2020.

At 6'3 and a half and 319 pounds, Trey Hill is a great build for a guard and center. He's a road grater, similar to Ben Cleveland, and moves well for his size. He can be disruptive to line backers and defensive backs when he gets onto the second level. 

 He has some issues to correct, and has been known to lob a snap or two. He can get sloppy at times with his hand placement and pad level. However where Trey Hill will excel is in his effort. He does not give up on plays, and it has rewarded him with an impressive fumble recovery during a game against the Tennessee Volunteers, and a future as an NFL offensive lineman. 

