Trey Hill Lands with the Bengals

Trey Hill Lands with the Cincinnati Bengals
A 2 year starter at center at Georgia, Trey hill has the keys to success lined up ahead of him, and Cincinnati Bengals agreed, taking Hill in the sixth round.
Trey Hill came to the University of Georgia by way of Houston County High School in Georgia, and was a part of the 2018 Army All-America Bowl. He was a 4 star prospect, ranked as the #3 guard nationally.
He won the Offensive Most Improved Player award in 2019, and was named to the watch list of the Rimington Award (an award for the top center in the country) both in 2019 and 2020.
At 6'3 and a half and 319 pounds, Trey Hill is a great build for a guard and center. He's a road grater, similar to Ben Cleveland, and moves well for his size. He can be disruptive to line backers and defensive backs when he gets onto the second level.
He has some issues to correct, and has been known to lob a snap or two. He can get sloppy at times with his hand placement and pad level. However where Trey Hill will excel is in his effort. He does not give up on plays, and it has rewarded him with an impressive fumble recovery during a game against the Tennessee Volunteers, and a future as an NFL offensive lineman.
You May Also Like
Spring Position Review: Inside Linebacker
Latest on Potential Departure of Dan Lanning to Kansas
Join the community
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI
Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.