Tyler Williams Names Top Schools and Sets Decision Date

One of Georgia's 2023 receiver targets has named his top schools.

Tyler Williams, a two-sport athlete out of Lakeland, Florida, the same hometown and  high school of current Georgia Bulldog wide receiver Arian Smith, is one of the top wide-outs in this cycle and is nearing a decision. 

With a plethora of division-one offers, Williams has narrowed his recruitment to just five schools. In a tweet by Hayes Fawcett of ON3.com, Fawcett revealed that Williams will be committing on September 27th, where he'll be choosing from his top schools of Clemson, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Georgia, and South Carolina. 

Of the five schools Williams will be choosing from, the Ole Miss Rebels are the only school not to host the Florida receiver on a visit this past month. 

At 6-foot-3, 180-pounds, Williams is a four-star prospect according to 247Sports. Their composite rankings have him as the #24 receiver in the class, and the #30 player in Florida, making him a top-200 player nationally. 

