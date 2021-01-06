Tyson Campbell Announces Decision

Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell has announced his decision and will be heading off to the NFL. He declared today on his social media feeds.

Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell has announced his decision and will be heading off to the NFL. He declared today on his social media feeds.

Campbell first arrived at Georgia by way of American Heritage High School in Florida, where he was coached by Patrick Surtain Sr. He was teammates with Surtain Jr. and committed together on ESPN during the Army All-American Bowl in 2018.

He garnered playing time as soon as he set foot on the University of Georgia campus, appearing in 14 games as a true freshman and starting in 11 of them. He then had an injury-plagued sophomore season and was only able to start in nine games, though he was able to finish out the season and play in the SEC Championship Game.

Campbell came into the year high on many draft boards, even going as high as the first round in some. He started ten games and was forced to play No. 1 corner in the bowl games vs. Cincinnati, as his counterpart cornerback Eric Stokes opted out of the game and declared for the draft.

Before the bowl game, Campbell received a first-round projection from Pro Football Focus that pitted him going No. 21 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The outlet had Campbell as the third corner taken, only after Patrick Surtain and Caleb Farley. Campbell has developed into a corner that well fits the mold of what Georgia now wants in defensive backs and is the representation of what they should look like moving forward.

He's expected to be drafted in the top-60 picks of the 2021 NFL Draft.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.