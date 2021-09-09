UAB Players to Know, Don't Sleep on This Team

The UAB Blazers come to town (1-0) to take on the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs

The UAB Blazers aren't your typical Mid Major program coming to town on Saturday afternoon to take on the No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

They return several key starters from a (6-3) conference championship football team from a year ago. They are big, they are physical, and they have an experienced roster filled with Power 5 retreads that won't be afraid of the big stage that is Sanford Stadium.

Georgia is currently a 24.0 point favorite after opening as a near 30.0 point favorite on Sunday evening.

So, who are the players to watch from UAB?

Tyler Johnston II, QB

Johnston was 17 for 21 for 320 yards and two touchdowns against Jacksonville State in Week 1 of the college football season. That was good for a 270.4 QBR. Not a bad season debut for the returning starter from a year ago. For a rushing offense, they rely on Jonston's accuracy on timely explosive plays down the field. He averaged 18.8 yards per completion in the season opener and the Blazers will look to bring that explosive nature to Athens on Saturday night.

Trea Shropshire, WR

In his last two football games, Trea Shropshire has hauled in 10 catches for 308 yards and two touchdowns. He's a junior college transfer from Blinn Community college and has been playing for the Blazers the last two seasons. The 6'3, 195-pound target has averaged 23.1 yards per reception on 19 career catches. He's the definition of a big-play threat.

Justin Thomas, DT

Justin Thomas has a national championship ring from the LSU Tigers. The former No. 18 defensive end prospect in the 2017 signing class. He's 6'5, 265 pounds and already has a tackle for loss this season. Though he's just another one of the monsters that UAB has on their defensive front.

UAB has four players in their defensive line rotation that are at least 6'4, and 265 pounds. Including a defensive end that measures in at 6'7, 270 pounds.

