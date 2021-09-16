UGA Emerges As Betting Favorite To Win National Title

Bet Now recently updated their national title odds, and Georgia has emerged as the betting favorite.

Georgia is now the betting favorite to win the national championship, according to Bet Now.

The site recently updated its national title odds, and Georgia currently sits at +200. They leapfrogged the Alabama Crimson Tide this week, in part due to Georgia’s dominant defensive effort two weeks in.

The Crimson Tide are +250 to win the national title at the moment.

Georgia will be heavy favorites in every game they play from now up until they take on the Florida Gators on October 30.

Here is the Bulldog schedule the rest of the way.

September 18: vs. South Carolina

September 25: @ Vanderbilt

October 2: vs. Arkansas

October 9: @ Auburn

October 16: vs. Kentucky

October 30: @ Florida

November 6: vs. Missouri

November 13: @ Tennessee

November 20: vs. Charleston Southern

November 27: @ Georgia Tech

While Georgia has better odds to win the national title, Alabama is currently the betting favorite to win the SEC Championship.

Alabama is currently -300 to win the SEC Championship, and Georgia sits at +150. They are expected to match up against each other in the game at the end of the season, and the victor will likely be the No. 1 overall seed.

The Bulldogs still have a few challenging games left on the schedule, namely Arkansas and Florida. They should still be favored by two scores in both games and have a chance to go undefeated the rest of the way.

The entire season is still ahead of Georgia, but things look very promising early on.

